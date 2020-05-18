New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Sam Ayomide
Virginia Tech has offered Malvern (Pa.) Phelps School 2021 center Sam Ayomide. Here's a quick look at him.
If you aren't yet a HokieHaven subscriber, join today and GET FREE GEAR by clicking here. Join our community!
Other notable offers
LSU, Temple, Texas A&M, VCU, others
The latest
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news