White's recruitment was a slow burn over the Summer, but in the past month and a half he's added a number of high-level programs to his offer list. Playing with Team United Hoops, one of the top travel teams in Charlotte, he'll have plenty of opportunity to see the schools that hop onto his offer list, and Virginia Tech's connections to the Charlotte area more generally should be a positive in their recruitment. A power forward with range out near the three-point line, the lefty has a skillset that would be a very good fit in Mike Young's system, and selling him on that fit is the Hokies' priority at this point.