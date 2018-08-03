Ticker
New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Robbie Beran

Virginia Tech has offered Richmond (Va.) Collegiate 2019 forward Robbie Beran. Here's a quick look at him.

Other notable offers

Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Nebraska, Wisconsin

The latest

Beran plans to take his time and do all the research necessary to find the right school - without any focus on worrying about arbitrary timelines for narrowing a list or making that choice. That gives a school like Virginia Tech (getting into the mix a little later) a legitimate shot, especially since he's an in-state player. Beran's game - he's a sharp-shooter with great size - is a good fit for Buzz Williams's system, and selling him on that should help give the Hokies a shot. He plans to start his visit process at the end of a family vacation.

