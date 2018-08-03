Beran plans to take his time and do all the research necessary to find the right school - without any focus on worrying about arbitrary timelines for narrowing a list or making that choice. That gives a school like Virginia Tech (getting into the mix a little later) a legitimate shot, especially since he's an in-state player. Beran's game - he's a sharp-shooter with great size - is a good fit for Buzz Williams's system, and selling him on that should help give the Hokies a shot. He plans to start his visit process at the end of a family vacation.