Virginia Tech has offered Lincolnton (N.C.) Combine Academy 2026 forward Rivers Knight. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Illinois, LSU, Mississippi State, High Point, Virginia Commonwealth

The latest

While he plays in a basketball hotbed in North Carolina (and one of the basketball factories there, with his move to Combine Academy), Knight has lived around the country, so his geographic ties to any specific area aren't overwhelmingly strong. He's just developed into a major-program target over the past couple months - Illinois gave him his first offer back in May, but the rest have come since late July - so the Hokies will want t get him on campus to build a strong early impression before he continues to get an even bigger national profile.

Film

Game breakdown

Though he doesn't have prototypical center height, Knight's game screams that he's going to end up at the position. He's at his most comfortable playing in the paint on offense and defense. On O, he uses a wide frame to seal defenders and create space for himself to receiver passes... and also has a decent ability to use that initial positioning to open up a quick post-move route to the basket. He's a good finisher with enough bounce to tip in his own misses. He has a bit of a pull-up game and some handles to be a bit more of a diverse contributor as he develops at the next level. Defensively, his intimidating width and his arm legnth/jumping ability allow him to patrol the paint and be a solid shot-blocker.