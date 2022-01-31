New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Rahmir Barno

Virginia Tech is the first high-major program to jump into the mix for Barno, though he has a number of mid-majors on the offer list. The Rivals150 prospect keeps a fairly low profile on the trail, though now that he's getting a different level of attention, he's likely to extend his travels much more beyond the City of Brotherly Love. With a 1-2 punch of Christian Webster and Mike Jones keeping tabs on him from the Hokies' end of things, their ability to stay on top of the three-star should allow them to build a lead before other top options join the fold.