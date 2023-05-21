New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Patrick Ngongba
Virginia Tech has offered Manassas Park (Va.) Paul VI 2024 center Patrick Ngongba. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Bethune-Cookman, Butler, Connecticut, George Mason, George Washington, Georgetown, Howard, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas State, Maryland, Mississippi, North Texas, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Providence, Radford, San Diego, Syracuse, Virginia, Wichita State
The latest
Ngongba is an in-state player at a position of need, and already has a ton of high-major programs on his offer list. He took an official visit to Kansas State in the Fall, and has dropped by Charlottesville to see UVa on a couple occasions. That puts Virginia Tech behind the pace, but with some shuffling on the coaching staff, there's a pretty good reason. Getting him to town this Summer to get to know what Virginia Tech's all about will be key.
Game breakdown
Ngongba has some ball skills and a distribution ability in the open court to be more than just a true post, but certainly the focus of his game is on back-to-basket moves in and around the paint. He has a bit of shooting range, but isn't going to be a consistent outside threat unless he emphasizes that aspect of his game in the transition to the next level. He's an active on-ball defender who can also block shots in help defense, and looks to spark breaks in sudden-change moments.