New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Micah Robinson

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill Academy 2024 forward Micah Robinson. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Arizona State, Creighton, Kansas, Kansas State, LSU, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Seton Hall, Southern Methodist, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, George Mason, Sam Houston State

The latest

A Kansas City native who started high school in the Dallas area and is finishing at national powerhouse Oak Hill Academy, Robinson has programs throughout Big 12 country highlighting his offer list, and he's going to be a major national target when all is said and done. The Hokies have some catch-up to play as he's already taken some meaningful visits (and grew up a Texas A&M fan), but their need for a player like him should be intriguing to the standout wing.

Game breakdown

A slasher and shooter who likes to release from long distance on assists or otherwise get to the rack, Robinson has a skillset that should be pretty impressive as he continues refining his handles. Though he's not prototypical size for a forward prospect, his combination of athleticism and heft at 6-6 can see him be an effective rebounder and even shot blocker as he defends any position on the court.

