Virginia Tech has offered Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill Academy 2024 forward Micah Robinson. Here's a quick look at him.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQUdU Rz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0FHVEc8L2E+ IEJsZXNzZWQgdG8gcmVjZWl2ZSBhbiBvZmZlciBmcm9tIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hNS1lvdW5nP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaE1LWW91bmc8L2E+ICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2pkMjNieWVycz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AamQy M2J5ZXJzPC9hPiBhbmQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9I b2tpZXNNQkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEhva2llc01CQjwvYT4g ISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvSG9r aWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29Ib2tp ZXM8L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jb2FjaHZvbnpl bGwxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjb2FjaHZvbnplbGwxPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NvYWNoZGVhbDEwP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjb2FjaGRlYWwxMDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ZZXJyaWNrU3RvbmVtYW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QFllcnJpY2tTdG9uZW1hbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL09sWGJ4MmtrMWIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PbFhieDJrazFi PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IG1pY2Focm9iaW5zb24gKEBNaWNhaGhSb2JpbnNv bikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NaWNhaGhSb2JpbnNv bi9zdGF0dXMvMTY2MjIzNTA0NzcxNjM0NzkwND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5NYXkgMjYsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

Other offers

Arizona State, Creighton, Kansas, Kansas State, LSU, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Seton Hall, Southern Methodist, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, George Mason, Sam Houston State

The latest

A Kansas City native who started high school in the Dallas area and is finishing at national powerhouse Oak Hill Academy, Robinson has programs throughout Big 12 country highlighting his offer list, and he's going to be a major national target when all is said and done. The Hokies have some catch-up to play as he's already taken some meaningful visits (and grew up a Texas A&M fan), but their need for a player like him should be intriguing to the standout wing.

Game breakdown

A slasher and shooter who likes to release from long distance on assists or otherwise get to the rack, Robinson has a skillset that should be pretty impressive as he continues refining his handles. Though he's not prototypical size for a forward prospect, his combination of athleticism and heft at 6-6 can see him be an effective rebounder and even shot blocker as he defends any position on the court.

Film