New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Markese Jacobs

Virginia Tech has offered Chicago Uplift Community 2019 point guard Markese Jacobs. Here's a quick look at him.

Other notable offers 

Kansas (former commit), DePaul, Florida State, Illinois, Nebraska

The latest

All of Jacobs's current offers have come since his decommitment from Kansas late last week. That includes Virginia Tech, which doesn't have a natural connection (beyond Buzz Williams's time recruiting the area at Marquette). The Hokies are in the door relatively early - assuming Kansas doesn't reconsider him down the road - and should be able to make some inroads here. He probably isn't the top PG on the board (that honor goes to in-stater Anthony Harris), but should have the opportunity to visit Blacksburg at some point, and the two parties can decide where the recruitment goes from there.

Film

