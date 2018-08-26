New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Markese Jacobs
Virginia Tech has offered Chicago Uplift Community 2019 point guard Markese Jacobs. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Kansas (former commit), DePaul, Florida State, Illinois, Nebraska
The latest
All of Jacobs's current offers have come since his decommitment from Kansas late last week. That includes Virginia Tech, which doesn't have a natural connection (beyond Buzz Williams's time recruiting the area at Marquette). The Hokies are in the door relatively early - assuming Kansas doesn't reconsider him down the road - and should be able to make some inroads here. He probably isn't the top PG on the board (that honor goes to in-stater Anthony Harris), but should have the opportunity to visit Blacksburg at some point, and the two parties can decide where the recruitment goes from there.