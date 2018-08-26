All of Jacobs's current offers have come since his decommitment from Kansas late last week. That includes Virginia Tech, which doesn't have a natural connection (beyond Buzz Williams's time recruiting the area at Marquette). The Hokies are in the door relatively early - assuming Kansas doesn't reconsider him down the road - and should be able to make some inroads here. He probably isn't the top PG on the board (that honor goes to in-stater Anthony Harris), but should have the opportunity to visit Blacksburg at some point, and the two parties can decide where the recruitment goes from there.