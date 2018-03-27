Ticker
New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Mario McKinney

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered St. Louis (Mo.) Vashon 2019 point guard Mario McKinney. Here's a quick look at him.

Other notable offers

Auburn, DePaul, Illinois, Kansas State, Missouri, Xavier

The latest

Virginia Tech breaks the geographic mold for McKinney a little bit: most of his previous offers came from the Midwest trending toward the Midlands, and only Auburn truly came from the Eastern portion of the country. VT comes in at a good time: he put recruiting on pause during his high school season, but didn't formulate any favorites before that (at least publicly: he seems to have a vibe with Illinois), and wants to take as many visits as possible before really narrowing things down. The Hokies will work to get him on campus for a visit, and if and when he makes it to town, anything can happen.

