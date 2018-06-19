Cryer is just blossoming from one of the most coveted recruits in the Lone Star State to one of the most coveted recruits in the entire country. Virginia Tech being in that next major wave of offers should help - as should Buzz Williams's connections to the state. However, Cryer has had plenty of time to build bonds with coaching staffs closer to home, so VT will have to get him on a visit (none is planned yet) if they want to start chipping away at that and have a serious shot to land him.