Virginia Tech has offered Wilson (N.C.) Greenfield 2026 point guard Kobe Edwards. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Illinois, Texas A&M, Charleston, East Carolina, High Point, Liberty, Radford

The latest

Edwards's recruitment is just starting to kick into high gear. While he's taken unofficial visits within the Tar Heel State, VT joins Illinois and Texas A&M (Georgia has since hopped on-board) as major-conference options. The Orange and Maroon have done a good job recruiting North Carolina over the years (particularly when the national powers from that state are not options yet for a player) and getting him to town will be important, because everyone who sees him seems to offer in short order.



Film

Edwards is a tenacious on-ball defender who uses smart positioning and quick hands and feet to make life tough for opposing ball-handlers. He has good full-court athleticism to turn opportunities in space into fast-break buckets. He handles well with both hands, and he has a fearless attitude attacking the bucket. He'll want to get physically stronger to hold up defensively and to not get knocked away from the rim in finishing. He has a smooth shooting stroke, though he seems to lack a bit of confidence in actually putting attempts up - he's a drive-and-distribute player at this stage. As he develops physically, he'll want to broaden his offensive game, but the pieces are in place to be a successful ACC guard.