It's clear that to this point, McCullar had been primarily a regional prospect in Texas and north through the Midlands. However, Buzz Williams's connections to the Lone Star State should still provide a bit of a connection to McCullar. A scoring guard who like the midrange pull-up off the dribble, he's a type of player that VT doesn't have many of: that can be a blessing (path to playing time with a skillset unique to the roster) or a curse (no clear evidence of a role for it in the offense). It's the coaching staff's job to sell him on the former, rather than the latter.