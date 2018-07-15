Once again, the summer AAU circuit has afforded the coaching staff a chance to make an in-person evaluation and offer a top prospect that they identified. That means there's a little more familiarity than an offer arriving out of the blue. However, Johnson does have plenty of options closer to home, and within the SEC, so Buzz Williams's crew will have to work hard to get Johnson on a visit to campus. It's early enough that they'll have plenty of opportunity to do so, but they'd be wise to try to make it happen early, before his recruitment blows up.