Virginia Tech has offered Tampa (Fla.) Blake 2025 shooting guard Joshua Lewis. Here's a quick look at him.

Although he's a Rivals100 player, Lewis is just starting to add his major-college offers, with Ole Miss, Cincinnati, and now the Hokies joining USF (which offered over a year ago) within the past two weeks. VT has historically had some success recruiting Florida, but the bigger priority will be selling the player on the need at his position - and even that is up in the air until the 2024 class starts coming together, as well.

A taller, leaner shooting guard of the modern wing variety, Lewis can play multiple positions along the wing. He likes to get to the hoop on the dribble or in transition, and while he's not a pure above-the-rim athlete, he has good awareness and enough bounce to be a dunking and shot-blocking force as he continues to hones his athletic gifts. He has a nice shooting stroke and should be a plus three-point shooter with more reps at the college level.

