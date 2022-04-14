New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Joseph Estrella
Virginia Tech has offered Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy 2023 forward Joseph Estrella. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Boston College, California, Iowa, Marquette, Maryland, Notre Dame, Penn State, Providence, Syracuse, Tennessee, Wake Forest, Wisconsin, Xavier, Harvard, Maine
The latest
A native of Maine who will play his senior year at national powerhouse Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, Estrella has picked up a ton of college attention - and most of his offers - after impressing during the first live evaluation period of the offseason. He's a natural forward with some shooting range who is still developing a back-to-the-basket game, but the amount of freedom the Hokies give the bigmen in Mike Young's offense is going to be a selling point both in terms of how he's used and the development he'll be able to get. He plans to take all five official visits before moving toward his college commitment, and Vt will be in the running for one of those.
Film
