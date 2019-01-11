Aku's recruitment has a national flavor to it, with an official visit to Georgetown - juniors can take official visits on the basketball side of things - already scheduled. However, he's also keeping a close eye on schools closer to home, with TCU seeming to have a bit of an early share of his attention. VT has done better recruiting Texas in basketball than the football program has with any consistency, and Buzz Williams's connections to the state have been helpful. Getting Aku onto campus for a visit should help take his recruitment from lukewarm to start revealing how serious a shot the Hokies will have.