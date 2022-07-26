 HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Jesse McCulloch
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-26 09:09:48 -0500') }} basketball Edit

New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Jesse McCulloch

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Cleveland (Ohio) Lutheran East 2024 forward Jesse McCulloch. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Other offers

Butler, Michigan State, Missouri, Wisconsin, Xavier, Akron, Cleveland State, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Ohio, Toledo

The latest

The Hokies offered McCulloch after assistant coach Kevin Giltner was able to evaluate in-person at the Peach Jam over the weekend. He already holds a number of major-conference offers (including some from the Big Ten, which can be a tough hill to climb for programs pursuing players from the Midwest). The first ACC program through the door should have a nice selling point, though, and McCulloch's playing style is well suited for what the Hokies like out of the power forward, so the Orange and Maroon will try to push that on him.

Film

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}