New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Jesse McCulloch

The Hokies offered McCulloch after assistant coach Kevin Giltner was able to evaluate in-person at the Peach Jam over the weekend. He already holds a number of major-conference offers (including some from the Big Ten, which can be a tough hill to climb for programs pursuing players from the Midwest). The first ACC program through the door should have a nice selling point, though, and McCulloch's playing style is well suited for what the Hokies like out of the power forward, so the Orange and Maroon will try to push that on him.