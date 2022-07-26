New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Jesse McCulloch

Virginia Tech has offered Cleveland (Ohio) Lutheran East 2024 forward Jesse McCulloch. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Butler, Michigan State, Missouri, Wisconsin, Xavier, Akron, Cleveland State, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Ohio, Toledo
The latest
The Hokies offered McCulloch after assistant coach Kevin Giltner was able to evaluate in-person at the Peach Jam over the weekend. He already holds a number of major-conference offers (including some from the Big Ten, which can be a tough hill to climb for programs pursuing players from the Midwest). The first ACC program through the door should have a nice selling point, though, and McCulloch's playing style is well suited for what the Hokies like out of the power forward, so the Orange and Maroon will try to push that on him.
Film
