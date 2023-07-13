Virginia Tech has offered Denton (Texas) Guy 2025 point guard Jeremiah Green. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Alabama, Auburn, Kansas, Kansas State, Maryland, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas Tech, USC, West Virginia, Pepperdine, Rice, Troy

The latest

Virginia Tech is new to the game here, and Green already has a number of offers from around the Big 12 and SEC (stretching into Big 10 territory, as well). The Hokies' need at his position in the 2025 class will be a selling point - though the Hokies don't have their 2024 class squared away, or even kicked off, so that may be emphasized a little later on. He's primarily been in touch with new assistant JD Byers to this point.

Game breakdown

Green has electric quickness, which serves him in multiple aspects of the game. He can get to dangerous spots inside the arc to pull up, where he's an extremely consistent shooter even in difficult circumstances. He can also use that quickness to get all the way to the rack... and he uses the threat of it to quickly pop threes from distance on a regular basis. He's also a good defender with solid length from the PG position.

Film

#2 (Black and Silver)