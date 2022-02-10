New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Jelani Hamilton
Virginia Tech has offered Smyrna (Ga.) Cumberland Academy 2023 shooting guard Jelani Hamilton. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Auburn, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Old Dominion
The latest
Hamilton has a number of top offers, including programs close to his home in the Atlanta area. However, the Hokies have done a good job recruiting Atlanta in recent classes - albeit in part under a previous coaching staff - and can sell on-court fit for the bucket-getting combo guard. He's seen most of the programs that have offered, and it's likely that a trip to Blacksburg takes place this Winter (when possible in a crowded high school season), which could kick the pursuit into another gear.
Film
