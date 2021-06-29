New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Jaylen Curry
Virginia Tech has offered Charlotte (N.C.) Vance 2023 point guard Jaylen Curry. Here's a quick look at him.
SUBSCRIBE NOW and get Hokie Haven FREE until Aug 10! Take advantage of our VISITS2021 deal here.
Other notable offers
Florida State, Texas A&M, East Carolina, Old Dominion, several mid-majors
The latest
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news