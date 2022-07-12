New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Jayden Harris

Harris has proven himself to be a high-major prospect this offseason, and the offers have followed. NC State hosted him just a few weeks ago, while he's also received recent offers from the likes of Illinois and Tennessee, as well. Hailing from the Northern suburbs of Charlotte, he's not too far from Blacksburg, A visit is likely, and that's fortunate, since he's expected to bow up into a bigtime prospect in the not-so-distant future. Getting out ahead of that will be important in having a real shot here.