New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Jayden Harris
Virginia Tech has offered Salisbury (N.C.) 2024 shooting guard Jayden Harris. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Houston, Illinois, North Carolina State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Charleston, Hampton, North Carolina A&T, Ohio, Radford, Richmond, Siena, South Florida, Virginia Commonwealth
The latest
Harris has proven himself to be a high-major prospect this offseason, and the offers have followed. NC State hosted him just a few weeks ago, while he's also received recent offers from the likes of Illinois and Tennessee, as well. Hailing from the Northern suburbs of Charlotte, he's not too far from Blacksburg, A visit is likely, and that's fortunate, since he's expected to bow up into a bigtime prospect in the not-so-distant future. Getting out ahead of that will be important in having a real shot here.
Film
