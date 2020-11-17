HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Jaquan Harris

New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Jaquan Harris
Virginia Tech has offered Edison (N.J.) Aquinas 2022 point guard Jaquan Harris. Here's a quick look at him.
Not a premium subscriber? Join HokieHaven.com today and get a discounted membership and a $75 Nike gift card for Hokies gear! Click here for details.
Other notable offers
Auburn, UConn, Illinois, Rutgers, St. John's, others
The latest
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news