New Virginia Tech basketball offer: JaQualon Roberts

Virginia Tech has offered Bloomington (Ind.) North 2023 forward JaQualon Roberts. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Butler, Indiana, Iowa, Marquette, Akron, Bradley, Evansville, IUPUI, Indiana State, Massachusetts, Miami (OH), Northern Illinois, Stetson
The latest
The Hokies have had the chance to evaluate a number of prospects in recent days, and Roberts picked up an offer after one such evaluation. A big scoring wing, he has the skillset to excel in the VT system, and that's the coaches' selling point to him right now. He's shown a willingness to take visits around the Midwest, and sometimes outside the region (including to schools that haven't offered), and Virginia Tech should be the beneficiary of a trip. Hometown Indiana may be tough to beat if the Hoosiers continue to want him, but the Hokies should have a shot here.
Film