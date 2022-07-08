 HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech basketball offer: JaQualon Roberts
New Virginia Tech basketball offer: JaQualon Roberts

Virginia Tech has offered Bloomington (Ind.) North 2023 forward JaQualon Roberts. Here's a quick look at him.

Butler, Indiana, Iowa, Marquette, Akron, Bradley, Evansville, IUPUI, Indiana State, Massachusetts, Miami (OH), Northern Illinois, Stetson

The Hokies have had the chance to evaluate a number of prospects in recent days, and Roberts picked up an offer after one such evaluation. A big scoring wing, he has the skillset to excel in the VT system, and that's the coaches' selling point to him right now. He's shown a willingness to take visits around the Midwest, and sometimes outside the region (including to schools that haven't offered), and Virginia Tech should be the beneficiary of a trip. Hometown Indiana may be tough to beat if the Hoosiers continue to want him, but the Hokies should have a shot here.

