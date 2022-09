Rougier-Roane was offered after the Hokies checked him out in-person during an open gym at his high school, and won't likely be the last major-conference program to hop into the fray for a kid with a solid skillset. He's relatively early in his recruiting process, though, with just a handful of mid-majors (and one major-conference team, depending on how you want to classify the new Big East). The Hokies have playing time and system fit to sell, and the longer they go as the highest-profile team on the list, the more that can build a lead.