The basketball staff has gone through phases of being heavily invested in recruiting North Carolina, and others of just counting it among the many states where a talented player may come from. At their peak, this group's ability to recruit in the Tar Heel State has been pretty impressive, and given that they're in the door first in offering Hood-Schifino - who has yet to begin his freshman season of high school basketball - they should have the opportunity to build an early bond with him. Look for them to get him on campus for a game this Winter, and that should really crank his recruitment into the next phase.