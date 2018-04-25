Virginia Tech has offered Brampton (Ont.) Ridley College 2019 center Jaden Bediako. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Kent State, Middle Tennessee, Toledo
The latest
Bediako received early interest from bigtime programs (like Oklahoma and USC), but had settled into more of a mid-major prospect until the Hokies came calling. That Virginia Tech needs size in the frontcourt is a boost in pursuing him. So too is their ability and desire to recruit Canadian prospects, like rising sophomore Nickeil Alexander-Walker. The Hokies will need to convince Bediako to take a visit, but when that happens, it could really kick off his recruitment in a serious way.