New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Jaden Bediako

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Brampton (Ont.) Ridley College 2019 center Jaden Bediako. Here's a quick look at him.

Other notable offers

Kent State, Middle Tennessee, Toledo

The latest

Bediako received early interest from bigtime programs (like Oklahoma and USC), but had settled into more of a mid-major prospect until the Hokies came calling. That Virginia Tech needs size in the frontcourt is a boost in pursuing him. So too is their ability and desire to recruit Canadian prospects, like rising sophomore Nickeil Alexander-Walker. The Hokies will need to convince Bediako to take a visit, but when that happens, it could really kick off his recruitment in a serious way.

