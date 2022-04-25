New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Jacob Ross

Virginia Tech is the first school to offer Ross, who hails from Maryland's Western panhandle. His older brother, Jayden, is a 2023 prospect who has a Virginia Tech offer to go along with a handful from mid-major programs, so there's some familiarity not just with the recruiting process but with the VT program and coaching staff for the younger Ross. An October visit to Blacksburg was primarily for big bro, but it provides a baseline for Jacob as he begins to move through the process, and should get the Hokies started on the right foot.