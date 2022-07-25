New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Jackson Keith

As with AAU teammate Colt Langdon, Keith picked up his offer from Hokies assistant Christian Webster after Webster had a chance to evaluate him in-person. Both are from the Tar Heel State - although Team Loaded is based in Virginia - and the Hokies should be able to use that to their advantage, getting both prospects on campus together. It's early in the cycle and VT is among the bigger names on his list (which does have more high-major options than Langdon's, to be fair), so building an advantage at this stage could be very important to having a real shot if the competition gets more fierce over the next couple years.