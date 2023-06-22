Virginia Tech has offered Osseo (Minn.) Totino Grace 2024 forward Isaiah Johnson-Arigu. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Butler, Nebraska, Northwestern, Stanford, Washington, Colorado State, Drake, George Mason, Hampton, Illinois State, Loyola (IL), Northern Iowa, Richmond, Saint Louis, St. Thomas

The latest

Johnson-Arigu's recruitment has taken off quickly over the past few weeks, with all of his major-conference offers arriving during the summer AAU sessions (where he competes with D1 Minnesota). He has an official visit planned to Northwestern next week, but with the Hokies' entry, there's a good chance that the coaching staff will be able to convince him to see Blacksburg before all is said and done, too. Because of the late-arriving nature of his recruitment, it could be a blitz before he wraps things up by the early signing period.

Game breakdown

Johnson-Arigu is a long and athletic player at the small forward position who could translate anywhere along the wing at the next level. His size allows him to be a good defender and rebounder. While he's got a decent outside shot and can at the very least keep opposing defenses honest, he's at his best attacking closeouts and driving to the lane, or handling the ball in transition. As he hones his athleticism and the consistency of his jump shot, he could be a top-flight player along the wing.

