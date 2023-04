Virginia Tech is trying to play from behind after having to replace decommitment AJ Swinton in the 2024 class, and issuing offers to guys who have already taken multiple official visits (Purdue and Stanford) is an unfortunate necessity at this point in the cycle. Offering after evaluating him in-person last weekend, the Hokies will bring him to campus this Summer, whether for an official or unofficial, and that will be their serious chance to sell Harris on his fit in the program - and the program's need for a player like him. He's a Purdue legacy (dad is Big Dog Glenn Robinson), which may be tough to overcome given the late entry.