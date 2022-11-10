Virginia Tech has offered Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI 2024 forward Garrett Sundra. Here's a quick look at him.

Sundra comes from a league - the private programs in the DC suburbs - with plenty of Hokie connections, and that's a good start. He has already taken one official visit - to Butler a couple weeks ago - and saw Blacksburg over the weekend. He has just a handful of high-major offers despite excelling on the court regularly for the past couple years, so the Hokies have managed to get in the game at the right time. With no big in the 2023 class, the Hokies should be able to sell playing time to stretch for

