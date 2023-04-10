Virginia Tech has offered Potomac (Md.) Bullis School 2025 center Eric Reibe. Here's a quick look at him.

Reibe, a Germany native playing at DC-area powerhouse Bullis, picked up his first three offers over the past 24 hours. Virginia Tech was barely beaten to the punch by a couple mid-majors (albeit including one that beat the Hokies head-to-head on the court last Fall). Being in the hunt early is always a boost. So far, he's only taken a recruiting visit to Duke, but as his high school season wraps up but the academic year continues, he'll likely have a bit of a chance to be a little more well-traveled in the not-so-distant future. The Hokies' DC-area recruiter is still up in the air following the departure of Mike Jones for Maryland, so relationships will be built before VT can start to truly seal commitments.

Game highlights, not Reibe-specific - though he's featured in the first couple clips

