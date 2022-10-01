Virginia Tech has offered Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy 2024 wing/forward Duane Thompson. Here's a quick look at him.

Thompson's offer came in about a week ago, and the Hokies remain the highest-profile team in the hunt at this early stage. The coaching staff has stopped by his program during the evaluation period and offered several teammates, including 2023 forward Mouhamed Dioubate, who visited Blacksburg last weekend. Continuing to strengthen bonds before the competition gets really crowded will be a key for the staff, but they've laid the groundwork early to have a good shot at Thompson.

