New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Drew McKenna

McKenna hails from the Baltimore area, so it should come as no surprise that the Hokies' strong connections in the region are a major selling point. He's just starting to blossom as a high-major prospect, and the fact that yesterday was the first day coaches could engage in conversations via text with Class of 2024 prospects meant he got a lot of attention. A visit for camp one of the next two weekends is likely, and if the Hokies can forge meaningful bonds, they'll set themselves up for the future.