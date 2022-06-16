New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Drew McKenna
Virginia Tech has offered Ellicott City (Md.) Glenelg Country School 2024 small forward Drew McKenna. Here's a quick look at him.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Other offers
Georgetown, Illinois, Bryant, George Mason, George Washington, Howard, NJIT, New Mexico State
The latest
McKenna hails from the Baltimore area, so it should come as no surprise that the Hokies' strong connections in the region are a major selling point. He's just starting to blossom as a high-major prospect, and the fact that yesterday was the first day coaches could engage in conversations via text with Class of 2024 prospects meant he got a lot of attention. A visit for camp one of the next two weekends is likely, and if the Hokies can forge meaningful bonds, they'll set themselves up for the future.
Film
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!