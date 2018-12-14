Dayton, Monmouth, and Kent State are the schools Gordon has heard most from early in his process, so no doubt there's an opening as the Big Boys start to come in. USF just offered a week ago, and Virginia Tech became the first Power-5 program to get into the mix. IT's easy to see that we're still relatively early in Gordon's recruiting process, and he plans to see as much as possible before making a commitment. That should include a trip to Blacksburg sooner or later, and at that point, the recruiting process will truly get a kick-start.