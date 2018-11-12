Stevens is a big-time talent, even though he didn't break onto the national scene until this Summer, and still holds just a couple major offers now that VT is in the mix. He fits the Hokies' playing style, as a shooting guard who loves nothing more than to put up shots from all over the court (making at least his fair share of them). He also comes from an area in the DMV that has traditionally been pretty important to the Hokies in recruiting for multiple sports. Given that his other contender is even closer to home, it's tough to say this offer puts VT in the lead, but they should be able to remain a major player in this recruitment.