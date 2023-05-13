New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Dillon Battie
Virginia Tech has offered Lancaster (Texas) 2024 power forward Dillon Battie. Here's a quick look at him.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
Other offers
Mississippi, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Southern Methodist, Texas A&M, Colorado State, Lamar, Louisiana Tech, Sam Houston State, South Dakota, Texas-Arlington
The latest
Battle has just a few major-conference offers at this stage, and Virginia Tech is the biggest out-of-region program to offer him to date. The Hokies are back to square one in their 2024 class, so at this stage the recruiting pitch for any new offer can be the same: forming the cornerstone of the class around which the rest of the group can be tailored. Battie's game is very similar to that of outgoing PF Justyn Mutts (though he's slightly bigger and not quite as athletic), so the role they can sell him is fairly specific - and a good fit - as well.
Game breakdown
Battie is a stretch-four with shooting range out to the three-point line (though he'll want to continue getting more consistent there) and good enough handles to create his own shot on the drive against opposing bigs. While he's not a purely explosive athlete at this point, he shows good instincts on the glass, and the vision to be a distributor on the break. He has post moves and strength enough to finish in traffic with settled half-court offense, and he can face up or turn around in the midrange to score, as well. He has a very high ceiling if he continues to develop athletically.
Film
----
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10
Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
---