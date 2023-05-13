Virginia Tech has offered Lancaster (Texas) 2024 power forward Dillon Battie. Here's a quick look at him.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGVzc2VkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgYW4gb2ZmZXIgZnJvbSBWaXJnaW5p YSBUZWNoIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVmlyZ2luaWFU ZWNoQnI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZpcmdpbmlhVGVjaEJyPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hva2llc01CQj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASG9raWVzTUJCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hva2llc3BvcnRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBob2tpZXNwb3J0czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3VD NThRNDFVb2EiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91QzU4UTQxVW9hPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IERpbGxvbiBCYXR0aWXwn6eq8J+RqPCfj77igI3wn5SsIChAQmF0 dGllRGlsbG9uKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JhdHRp ZURpbGxvbi9zdGF0dXMvMTY1NjQzOTk2MjU4ODM5MzQ3OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMTAsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Other offers

Mississippi, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Southern Methodist, Texas A&M, Colorado State, Lamar, Louisiana Tech, Sam Houston State, South Dakota, Texas-Arlington

The latest

Battle has just a few major-conference offers at this stage, and Virginia Tech is the biggest out-of-region program to offer him to date. The Hokies are back to square one in their 2024 class, so at this stage the recruiting pitch for any new offer can be the same: forming the cornerstone of the class around which the rest of the group can be tailored. Battie's game is very similar to that of outgoing PF Justyn Mutts (though he's slightly bigger and not quite as athletic), so the role they can sell him is fairly specific - and a good fit - as well.

Game breakdown

Battie is a stretch-four with shooting range out to the three-point line (though he'll want to continue getting more consistent there) and good enough handles to create his own shot on the drive against opposing bigs. While he's not a purely explosive athlete at this point, he shows good instincts on the glass, and the vision to be a distributor on the break. He has post moves and strength enough to finish in traffic with settled half-court offense, and he can face up or turn around in the midrange to score, as well. He has a very high ceiling if he continues to develop athletically.

