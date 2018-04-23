Ticker
New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Diante Smith

Courtesy Terence Huie
Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Choctawatchee 2019 wing Diante Smith. Here's a quick look at him.

Other notable offers

FGCU, Iowa State, Kansas State, TCU, UAB

The latest

Smith has picked up on the national radar in a big way in the past couple weeks, picking up basically all of his offers in that time. A tall, long wing with the ability to drive and distribute or shoot, he's an obvious fit for Buzz Williams's system. It's early in his recruiting process from a Hokie perspective, but they should be involved here.

Film

