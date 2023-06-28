Virginia Tech has offered Philadelphia Cristo Rey 2025 small forward Devin Booker. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Mississippi State, Albany, Drexel, Fordham, Hofstra, Temple

The latest

Previously playing at Imhotep Charter as a Class of 2024 prospect, Booker is now a 2025 at relatively new school Cristo Rey. The lower profile of Cristo Rey has led to his recruitment being a bit of a slow burn to start, but now that the Hokies are on board, it wouldn't surprise to see many high-major programs jump on board, as well. The Hokies will work to get him on a visit this offseason, compounding their early advantage that the offer timing gives them, but this should ultimately become a very competitive recruitment.

Game breakdown

Booker is a long, lean wing player with above-the-rim athleticism and the ability to hit from deep (despite a sometimes odd elbow-out stroke). He can run the break, or make athletic dunks on backcuts, but he also is comfortable finding gaps along the three-point line to be a catch-and-shoot player from deep. He has decent handles to create his own shot or to drive for himself, but it's not the strength of his game (though he uses tenacity and jumping ability to still get up and finish a number of those).

