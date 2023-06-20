Virginia Tech has offered Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga 2025 guard Derek Dixon. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Kansas State, Maryland, Penn State, Providence, Syracuse, Xavier, Bryant, East Carolina, Fordham, George Mason, George Washington, Norfolk State, St. Joseph's

The latest

Dixon is on the border of the national top 50, and his offer list is catching up with that ranking. While his only major visit thus far was a stop at Pittsburgh last Fall, he's from a Hokies pipeline area in DC, and plays for the area's Team Takeover AAU program, an organization with which the Hokies are very familiar. Getting him to campus soon would be a major boost to the Hokies' effort here - though he hasn't set up his schedule yet, but has the Hokies along with Pitt, Providence, and Syracuse on his mind - especially since he's on the verge of blowing up after a strong Summer to date.

Game breakdown

Dixon is a good on-ball defender who uses his length to ensure opponents have a difficult time getting around and past him. He's a good ball-handler to the extent that he's capable of playing point (where his size is a plus in comparison to just average at the two), but he doesn't need to dominate the ball to find success. He can dribble to create a long shot - where he's very good despite a bit of a push-shot motion - or to get downhill and earn layups. He's comfortable in the catch-and-shoot game more than as a pure distributor, so a future as a ball-handling SG rather than a creator is his highest upside.

