New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Derek Dixon
Virginia Tech has offered Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga 2025 guard Derek Dixon. Here's a quick look at him.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
Other offers
Kansas State, Maryland, Penn State, Providence, Syracuse, Xavier, Bryant, East Carolina, Fordham, George Mason, George Washington, Norfolk State, St. Joseph's
The latest
Dixon is on the border of the national top 50, and his offer list is catching up with that ranking. While his only major visit thus far was a stop at Pittsburgh last Fall, he's from a Hokies pipeline area in DC, and plays for the area's Team Takeover AAU program, an organization with which the Hokies are very familiar. Getting him to campus soon would be a major boost to the Hokies' effort here - though he hasn't set up his schedule yet, but has the Hokies along with Pitt, Providence, and Syracuse on his mind - especially since he's on the verge of blowing up after a strong Summer to date.
Game breakdown
Dixon is a good on-ball defender who uses his length to ensure opponents have a difficult time getting around and past him. He's a good ball-handler to the extent that he's capable of playing point (where his size is a plus in comparison to just average at the two), but he doesn't need to dominate the ball to find success. He can dribble to create a long shot - where he's very good despite a bit of a push-shot motion - or to get downhill and earn layups. He's comfortable in the catch-and-shoot game more than as a pure distributor, so a future as a ball-handling SG rather than a creator is his highest upside.
Film
----
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10
Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
---