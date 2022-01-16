New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Darren Buchanan

Virginia Tech has offered Washington (D.C.) Woodrow Wilson 2022 forward Darren Buchanan. Here's a quick look at him.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Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Other notable offers
James Madison, Pitt, Rutgers, Xavier, others
The latest
Buchanan's offer came at the conclusion of a gameday trip to Blacksburg, so there was already plenty of interest for the three-star in the Hokies even before he held an offer. He's also a DC kid, and his primary recruiter is VT assistant Mike Jones, who spent a long time as a high school coach in the area (the past 19 of them at his alma mater, DeMatha Catholic). He's already taken multiple visits to Pittsburgh, and the Panthers have the upper hand at this stage. VT casting a wider net in the Class of 2022 shows some new priorities, though, and Buchanan may very well be one of those at this stage.
Film
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.