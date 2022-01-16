 HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Darren Buchanan
New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Darren Buchanan

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Washington (D.C.) Woodrow Wilson 2022 forward Darren Buchanan. Here's a quick look at him.

Other notable offers

James Madison, Pitt, Rutgers, Xavier, others

The latest

Buchanan's offer came at the conclusion of a gameday trip to Blacksburg, so there was already plenty of interest for the three-star in the Hokies even before he held an offer. He's also a DC kid, and his primary recruiter is VT assistant Mike Jones, who spent a long time as a high school coach in the area (the past 19 of them at his alma mater, DeMatha Catholic). He's already taken multiple visits to Pittsburgh, and the Panthers have the upper hand at this stage. VT casting a wider net in the Class of 2022 shows some new priorities, though, and Buchanan may very well be one of those at this stage.

