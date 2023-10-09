Virginia Tech has offered Cleveland (Ohio) St. Ignatius 2023 forward Damon Friery. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Arizona State, Georgia, Penn State, Akron, Dayton, Duquesne, Kent State, Ohio, Toledo

The latest

Friery's skillset is tailor-made for Virginia Tech's system, and that's a strong first selling point: he has the game of a small forward with a good outside shot, and while plenty of programs will probably recruit him to play the small forward position (and defend smaller, quicker guards), VT can give him assignments on PFs - and the ability to be a mismatch on the other end of the court that comes with it. The Hokies have found some success recruiting Ohio over the years, and with plenty of time to go in his recruitment, the staff will be able to get him on campus to give the pitch in-person.

Film

Game breakdown

Listed as a small forward, Friery's skillset likely translates to the PF position for Virginia Tech. He has good control and speed dribbling downhill, and the ability to finish in traffic. He likes to get into transition, and if opposing defenses don't rotate to protect the basket, he's going to score or draw a foul more often than not. He also has a strong catch-and-shoot game (or the ability to abort a drive and pull up from the elbow for a jumper). Thanks to his length and his skillset on the offensive side of the ball, he's a tough matchup for opposing players to beat. He will continue to improve his lateral quickness as he fills out, but he's a shot-blocker who is tough to get around with the dribble.