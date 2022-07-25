New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Colt Langdon

Langdon plays with the Virginia-based Team Loaded AAU program, and has impressed on the circuit this Summer. After assistant coach Christian Webster had a chance to evaluate him in-person, it was an easy decision to pull the trigger on an offer. VT is the most prominent program on Langdon's list for the time being (and certainly more geographically-convenient than his other Power-5 option, Ole Miss), and should have a strong chance to remain in the mix. It's very early in the process for a Class of 2025 prospect, but Langdon's tight fit to the VT scheme will be a key selling point in the coming years.