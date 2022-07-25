New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Colt Langdon

Virginia Tech has offered Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook 2025 wing Colt Langdon. Here's a quick look at him.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 a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Other offers
Ole Miss, George Mason, N.J.I.T., Ohio, Radford
The latest
Langdon plays with the Virginia-based Team Loaded AAU program, and has impressed on the circuit this Summer. After assistant coach Christian Webster had a chance to evaluate him in-person, it was an easy decision to pull the trigger on an offer. VT is the most prominent program on Langdon's list for the time being (and certainly more geographically-convenient than his other Power-5 option, Ole Miss), and should have a strong chance to remain in the mix. It's very early in the process for a Class of 2025 prospect, but Langdon's tight fit to the VT scheme will be a key selling point in the coming years.
Film
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!