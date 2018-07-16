Virginia Tech offered Ledlum after having the chance to evaluate him in-person this weekend, which is always a good way to get a relationship going. He should continue to blow up after getting fully healthy - he missed a previous evaluation period with an ankle sprain - so VT is getting in the door somewhat early among high-majors, even though he has a couple dozen offers. Academics are going to be important for Ledlum, so VT will have to sell him on that side of things to convince him to come to Blacksburg, but an unofficial visit at some point in the Fall could help continue building his bonds with the program.