Virginia Tech has offered Charlottesville (Va.) St. Anne's-Belfield 2025 guard Chance Mallory. Here's a quick look at him.

Mallory, who plays for Team Thrill on the Under Armour circuit for his AAU ball, was offered by the Hokies as well as Maryland after impressing during the evaluation period over the weekend. An undersized but very skilled player who thrives on getting low and getting to the rack, he can finish with crafty moves to beat taller players. It's early in Mallory's recruitment with his major-conference options brand new, but the Hokies' combination of need and location will be strong selling points at this stage.

