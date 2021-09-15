New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Cameron Scott
Virginia Tech has offered Lexington (S.C.) 2024 shooting guard Cameron Scott. Here's a quick look at him.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Other notable offers
Clemson, Georgia, South Carolina, Wake Forest, others
The latest
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news