Virginia Tech coaches have long had an eye on Hayes, but finally offered after he has had an impressive start to his sophomore year. After reclassifying from the 2020 class into 2021, he has picked up a wider range of attention, including from NC State, and the Hokies will have to scrap to pull him away from the home-state program. There's a chance, but VT will definitely have to get him onto campus for a visit during this season, as Hayes has expressed an intention to make a commitment at the beginning of his junior year next Fall.