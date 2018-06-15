Tucker stopped by Blacksburg on a tour, and before leaving town, Buzz Williams himself issued an offer to the Rivals150 player. That's not the beginning of the relationship, though: in fact, the Hokies' interest has been strong for quite some time, with Tucker building relationships with the coaching staff before meeting in-person. He's mentioned VT among the schools after him the hardest, the staff has connections through recruiting others in his AAU program, and now that he's both visited and received an offer, the Hokies should be right in the mix until the end.