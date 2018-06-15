Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-15 15:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Brenden Tucker

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Dacula (Ga.) 2019 point guard Brenden Tucker. Here's a quick look at him.

Other notable offers

Clemson, Georgia, Middle Tennessee, Ole Miss, Xavier

The latest

Tucker stopped by Blacksburg on a tour, and before leaving town, Buzz Williams himself issued an offer to the Rivals150 player. That's not the beginning of the relationship, though: in fact, the Hokies' interest has been strong for quite some time, with Tucker building relationships with the coaching staff before meeting in-person. He's mentioned VT among the schools after him the hardest, the staff has connections through recruiting others in his AAU program, and now that he's both visited and received an offer, the Hokies should be right in the mix until the end.

Film

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}