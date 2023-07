Mullins has had a strong response from mid-major programs, but Virginia Tech quickly becomes (by far) the highest-profile program on his list. With assistant Kevin Giltner his lead recruiter, the Hokies should be directly in the hunt. He's heard from some other major-conference programs, including Notre Dame, so if they join the list, it'll be worth monitoring, but the Hokies' early entry is a good start.

Mullins is a three-point ace who can catch and shoot, create his own space with a stepback, or thrive beyond the arc in transition. He also likes to get to the rack after turnovers, and he has the vision to distribute in both settled halfcourt offense and transition moments, though he's not a natural ball-handler to the extent he could run an offense regularly at this stage. He has some moves on the drive, and likes to be a little crafty to create his shot inside the arc.