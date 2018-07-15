A native of Valparaiso, Ind., Newman will play his final high school year at Florida basketball powerhouse Montverde Academy. That should see an increase in the amount of national attention he receives - as you can see, much of his bigtime love has come from his (former) in-state schools - which should make this a highly competitive recruitment. VT offered after evaluating Newman in person this weekend, which means there's a bit more recognition of the program, but the staff will certainly have to work hard in order to get him on a visit to campus.